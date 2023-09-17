Location! Location! Location! Only 2 blocks from the beach and boardwalk, and walking distance to a number of amazing restaurants, shops, ice cream parlors, and a newly renovated movie theater. Don't miss out on an opportunity to own a beach house in this highly desired town of Ventnor! Be a part of this welcoming, thriving shore community. Main home is on the upper two levels and there is a Mother-In-Law Suite. Live in one unit and use the other for extended family or friends, rental income, or Airbnb. The upper unit of this beautiful duplex has 3 beds, 1 full bath and 1 half bath, washer/dryer hookup, stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher, also has garbage disposal system, central air conditioning and a tankless hot water heating system. The lower unit has 2 beds, 1 large full bath with washer/dryer hookup, stainless steel gas range and refrigerator, also has a garbage disposal system and tankless hot water heater. Heat and air is supplied by Mini Split Ductless Heat & Air Condition Units. The house has been fully renovated down to the studs, new electric, HVAC, flooring, windows, siding, drywall, paint, bathrooms, kitchen, and plumbing. Each unit is separately metered for gas, electric, water and sewer. Unusual for beach properties, this unit has a large double driveway which can accommodate 4-6 vehicles! Don't miss this opportunity as the listing will not last long. It is priced to sell! Come see this beautifully redesigned home!