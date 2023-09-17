AN ARCHITECTURAL MASTERPIECE! This one of a kind home is situated on a 125x125 corner lot! Featuring 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, 5,506 square foot home is just one block off the beach and boardwalk in the heart of St.Leonard's Tract. This well known home has been in the family for over a half of century, providing old charm with modern convenience and amenities. The exterior of the home features a brick facade and Copper cladded roof with beautiful landscapes and garden. Also featuring plenty of privacy, large covered porch, a large in-ground pool, and an outdoor brick fireplace! As you enter the home you are met with a magnificent grand foyer with amazing mosaic tile flooring, the living room which holds a wood burning fireplace and gorgeous wood trim. The first floor also holds a formal dining room that is great for entertaining guests and family, in addition to the amazing living room there is a spacious family room with a custom built in bar, cathedral ceilings, exposed beams and custom trim work. This gourmet kitchen is one you don't want to miss, custom wood cabinets, granite countertops, and the full appliance package. Finish off the first floor with a large room overlooking the pool that could be used as a fitness center, movie theatre, and so much more! Head up to the second floor where you are met with 5 SPACIOUS bedrooms including the large master suite with a walk-in closet leading you to the luxurious master bath with gorgeous finishes including Onyx tile,