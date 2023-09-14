JUST ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK! AVAILABLE WEEKLY RENTAL, flexible on dates!! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 full bath home has a spacious open concept layout with expansive living room, den/sunroom, dining area and eat-in kitchen! HUGE SIDE-YARD WITH FABULOUS COVERED DECK perfect for entertaining the whole family! A driveway offers parking for 2+ CARS, bikes and beach chairs included with beach cart! UNBEATABLE LOCATION IN THE HEART OF TOWN just walking distance to everything!! *2 week minimum!
5 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $12,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make the most of Winter 2023-24 by indulging in this charming Margate beach bungalow, available from September to May! This delightful 3-bedro…
This charming, fully renovated Rancher situated in the heart of Galloway Township offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, making it an ideal f…
Majestic, Romantic, Spectacular, and Grand Waterfront Equestrian Estate! Embrace the vision as you enter the site of this absolutely delightfu…
This beach block property is located in a highly sought-after area, just three houses away from the beach and Ventnor's famous boardwalk. The …
Welcome to Egg Harbor River Resort! This well-maintained partially furnished unit is your ideal seasonal escape, conveniently close to Atlanti…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE