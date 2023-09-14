JUST ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK! AVAILABLE WEEKLY RENTAL, flexible on dates!! This 5 bedroom, 3.5 full bath home has a spacious open concept layout with expansive living room, den/sunroom, dining area and eat-in kitchen! HUGE SIDE-YARD WITH FABULOUS COVERED DECK perfect for entertaining the whole family! A driveway offers parking for 2+ CARS, bikes and beach chairs included with beach cart! UNBEATABLE LOCATION IN THE HEART OF TOWN just walking distance to everything!! *2 week minimum!