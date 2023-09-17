Completely renovated 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom turn-key home easily flows from the living room right into the dining room and updated kitchen. Original hardwood floors throughout the entire home! You get an incredible amount of natural sunlight into the living room, which has an extra sitting area to relax or entertain! There is a full bathroom on the first floor, along with a door in the kitchen that leads into the laundry room. On the second floor there are 4 spacious bedrooms, including the master which has its own full bath! Plenty of closet space in the bedrooms and hallways! On the third floor, there is the 5th bedroom and a full bath. There is a long driveway for off-street parking and a huge garage! In the back of the house, you have a paved area where you could fit a grill or backyard furniture to entertain your guests! An outdoor shower was installed for your days at the beach! Just two blocks to the beach and boardwalk, and close to all of the local shops and restaurants!