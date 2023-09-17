Turn-Key Condition! Completely Renovated beautiful Colonial House with a separate one bedroom apartment. Great Option for extended family! Open Concept. Brand New Elegant kitchens with granite counters and new Samsung SS appliances. good size bedrooms, brand new bathrooms with a quality fixtures. New Siding, New Roof, New Water Heater, 2 Zone New A/C in Unit # 1. Full Basement, Laundry Room, Deck. Private backyard. Driveway for 3 cars. Close to major transportation routes, shopping, fine dinning and wonderful NJ Shore beaches. Owner is NJ licensed real estate salesperson.
5 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton - $499,000
