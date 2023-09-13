**RIVER FRONT ESTATE WITH DOCK APPROVAL**BRAND NEW SEPTIC TANK**1.12 ACRE LOT**0.13 ACRE LOT ADJACENT TO RIVER IS INCLUDED**5,846 SQ FT**GOLD COAST OF MAYS LANDING**BEAUTIFULLY ADDED 2ND FLOOR ROOM FOR STUNNING RIVER VIEW**INDOOR HEATED GUNITE POOL**RESORT-STYLE ENTERTAINMENT**5BD, 4FULL BATH AND 2 HALF BATHS**FINISHED BASEMENT W/FULL BATH**BUILT IN BAR**HOME OFFICE**BUILT IN GRILL NEAR POOL**MULTI ZONED HVAC**RECESSED LIGHTS**JETTED TUB**MULTI ZONED SPRINKLER SYSTEM**PAVERS**DECK**STORAGE SHED**Every element in this home exudes comfort, sophistication and family-first living. As you enter, you have a spacious living room flooded with natural light and a gorgeous view. On the left, expansive formal dining room fans out towards the river and large dinner parties will be a breeze in here. The hub of the home is the kitchen, big enough to cater for large gatherings. Kitchen's open plan and design with dual stove allows the cook to chop, stir and socialize all at once. INDOOR HEATED POOL? oh yeah, laugh at the winter from the comfort of your indoor pool or cool off in the summer and power up your health goals with this 24-7 pool. Want to Unwind? The second floor addition offers great space to enjoy the sweeping water views and have a romantic evening watching the sunset. In addition, finished basement w/full bath is the perfect spot to set up a pool table for a few rounds with your buddies, make your own gym or use it for storage.