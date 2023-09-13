Introducing a Yearly Rental like no other in South Jersey's coveted Bayside Court neighborhood – a truly remarkable 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath custom home offering 4,194 sq. ft. of luxurious living space. This elegant property features two master bedrooms, an abundance of natural light through bay windows and skylights, and the warmth of a fenced yard for outdoor enjoyment. With garage and driveway parking, along with ample street parking, convenience meets sophistication in this pristine yearly rental opportunity. Don't miss the chance to experience this stunning property! Book your private showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Margate - $8,000
