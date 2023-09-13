Are you ready to be wowed by this beautiful home located in the prestigious Fischer Woods Community. This 5 BD 5.5 BA home is in very good condition and offers so many upgrades throughout the home. When you enter the home there is a gorgeous winding staircase along with a huge living room with oversized windows which provides additional sunlight. You have a first-floor office with built ins, a dining room with a massive wine cellar (please note, the wine refrigerator is not in working order and is AS IS). You also have a custom kitchen with a center island, upgraded countertops, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. Your family room features a fireplace for those winter nights and sliders which leads outdoor to your backyard oasis. There is also the master bedroom on the first floor with two huge walk-in closets, (his and hers), a Jacuzzi tub and a large shower. You have 4 generous sized bedrooms upstairs, each with oversized closets. There are also 2 Jack and Jill bathrooms to accommodate these 4 BD’s. The full finished basement is very impressive and has 10-foot ceilings. You have plenty of space to accommodate a game room and you also have a full bathroom in the basement. This is also perfect for added storage. Your outside features include a gorgeous saltwater inground pool, custom lighting, upgraded security system, irrigation, deck, patio with a fireplace, surround sound speakers and a 2-car oversized garage with 2 newer garage doors. There is an annual HOA FEE of $850.00 which covers the common areas of the community. Very easy to show and the seller can close quickly.