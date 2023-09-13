*Please do not show up to the home without a confirmed appointment-listing agent must be present for all showings* Welcome to 504 Pelham Dr, a stunning custom-built 6 bedroom, 5 bathroom brick home located in the desirable Polo Club Community in the Village of Smithville. Built above and beyond the standard, this home is constructed with 2 x 6 beams and a newer roof featuring 2,500 hurricane clips! Offering over 5,000 interior square feet and 1.5 acres of manicured lawn-this home will not disappoint! This home is a true masterpiece, boasting luxurious features and a spacious layout that is perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing with family. Upon entering, you'll immediately be impressed by the gleaming Carrera marble flooring throughout the grand foyer.