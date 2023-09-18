Step into luxury with this lovely residential masterpiece. Nothing but stunning describes every facet of this Coastal Country Home that seamlessly blends elegance with a timeless charm.. First Floor Master, high ceilings, custom finishes, light filled windows and a large kitchen offers so many possibilities. This home is the ultimate sophisticated living experience. Spacious entertainment areas make it perfect for hosting lavish gatherings or beautifully quiet moments of indulgence. Redefine a quality lifestyle here. A color balance flows with a touch of a fine designer influence, not fussy just graceful. Lush landscaped and gardens adorn the winding driveway, and natural wooded grounds spaced out on 3.47 acres. With every detail beautifully placed - this residence is a true hidden treasure. Tucked back off the waterways and meadowlands of the South Jersey Sea Shore area Welcome to your new level of elegance. Welcome to 25 Whitewater Lane. HOME WARRANTY IN PLACE FOR BUYERS