8 HOUSES TO THE BEACH!! PERFECT Vacation Home or CASH COW INVESTMENT! Current Owner Airbnb's, Amazing Income Opportunity!! 4450 Square Foot Estate Tucked Away in the Quiet North End, Only A Skip To The Beach With Water Views From Multiple Decks! What More Can You Ask For? The Open Floor Plan Features a Gourmet Kitchen, State-Of-The Art Appliances Including Wine Cooler, Granite Counter Tops and Center Island Flowing to the Dining Area Suited for 20+ Guests. The Spacious Main Floor With Fireplace Makes for Great Entertaining Space. The 3 Stories of Living Are All Serviced By The 3 Stop Elevator. The Generously Sized Master Suite With Sitting Room Features an Opulent Marble Bathroom, Walk In Closet, Fireplace, Wet Bar, and Large Private Deck. Master Junior Suite is Spacious adding Private Additional Quarters For The Growing Family. All Guest Bedrooms and Very Spacious With Great Closets As Well. The Exterior Features Multiple Decks With Water Views, Lush Landscaping, Two Car Garage, and an In-Ground Pool with Patio Surround. 3 Zone Gas Heat & Central Air and Very Well Maintained. Ask the Listing Agent for Weekly Rental Financials.