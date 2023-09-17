When history meets modern luxury! Welcome to a truly exquisite offering in the heart of Atlantic City's historic charm. This remarkable property, nestled within the prestigious and historic Lower Chelsea district, presents a rare opportunity to experience luxury living at its finest. Meticulously renovated to the studs, this 5-bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom gem boasts an array of features that exemplify modern comfort and timeless elegance. As you step inside, you are greeted by the seamless fusion of classic architecture and contemporary design. The open-concept living space flows effortlessly, adorned with a sunroom that bathes the area in natural light, creating an inviting ambiance perfect for relaxation and entertainment. The culinary enthusiast will find themselves at home in the high-end kitchen, adorned with top-of-the-line features. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this culinary haven showcases quartz countertops that elegantly complement the glass tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliances provide both functionality and a modern aesthetic, while the expansive walk-in pantry ensures ample storage for all your culinary needs. With brand new dual-zoned HVAC, comfort is personalized to your preferences in every corner of the home. The intelligent design ensures optimal temperature control, enhancing the living experience for you and your guests. The five bedrooms are generously proportioned, offering a retreat for each member of the household. The updated bathrooms are a symphony of modernity, featuring new flooring, showers, and vanities that seamlessly merge style and functionality. Situated just 1.5 blocks from the pristine beach, this property embodies the allure of coastal living. With its proximity to the beach and all the attractions of Atlantic City and Stockton University, this home is not just a residence; it's a testament to a life well-lived.