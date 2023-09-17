A Historic Architectural Waterfront Wonder at the incomparable Derby Hall. Own a masterful piece of Ventnor history and enjoy bayfront living at its finest. Derby Hall’s opulence is truly a must-see. Nestled in the heart of St. Leonard’s Tract, this opulent home couples modern day amenities with the grand charm of yesteryear. As you enter the dramatic foyer you’ll note the architectural grandeur that makes this home so unique. The breathtaking Grand Room features dramatic bay views and coiffured cathedral ceilings. A newly-renovated expansive gourmet kitchen is meticulously appointed with every chef’s needs for daily meals and formal entertaining, including an upscale appliance package and custom copper hood. The formal library/study is the perfect spot for a cozy day of reading, featuring one of the many fireplaces in this fine home. A breakfast/dining room is appointed with beautifully paned windows for water view dining. The dramatic staircase leads to an unforgettably unique primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and is appointed with an office and library area, living area, double bathrooms, plus a communal bathing area. The lower level of the home features a large living area and kitchen and three guest bedrooms and full bathroom. The back porch is another highlight of this unforgettable property. Enjoy stunning sunsets and entertain family and friends overlooking a colorful backyard oasis and waterfront dock. Schedule your private tour today!