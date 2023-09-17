FABULOUS BEACHBLOCK HOME! An inviting and open first floor features a spacious living and dining area, a wonderful eat-in kitchen, a front sun room, hall bath, and two bedrooms, including a bedroom suite! Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms and a hall bath. Basement with outside entrance offers more living space and two large storage areas. Outside features include a front porch to enjoy the ocean breeze, large back deck to entertain or relax, outside shower, garage and driveway for off street parking! Meticulously cared for by the owner and move in ready. AMAZING LOCATION just 5 homes off of the beach and boardwalk and one block from the playground and Ventnor library. Walk to delicious eateries such as Isabella's, Santucci's, Sapore, and Velo Cafe! With everything so close you will never need to move your car! Easy to show...CALL TO SEE TODAY!!