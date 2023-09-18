Welcome to North Beach in Ventnor. This spectacular fee simple townhome is over 2500 sq. ft., Two short blocks from the beach and boardwalk. This home is only less than two years old that includes four bedrooms, 3.2 baths, and a two-car garage with two additional parking spaces, including an electric vehicle charging station in the garage. The first floor has an oversized open-floor concept. Throughout the house, shaker paneled cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, vinyl windows, and sliding glass doors. , Quartz countertops throughout the kitchen and baths, Level six LVP flooring throughout the home, Enclosed outside shower, Beautiful landscaping that includes sprinkler system. Dual zoned climate control heating and cooling system. Plenty of storage space throughout each floor. The third floor comes with a bonus room that can be used for an office, workout room, or simply an additional room for guests with its own en-suite—Location, Location, Location. Home does not get any better than this. Close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. This home backs up to a private gated urban oasis. "Memory Park" is for anyone living in the North Beach district area and has access to the green space seven days a week. The property includes Tax Abatement and a 10-year HOW Warranty. Be the first to preview.