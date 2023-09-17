Welcome to the Jersey Shore!! This 4 bed, 3 bath home is just steps from the water and boasts the best of a new home while maintaining old world charm. From the tiled rocking chair front porch to the clawfoot tub, attention to detail is evident. COMPLETELY NEW kitchen with natural stone counters, new appliances and sunroom overlooking large private back yard. 3 new baths, new HVAC, new roof, new tankless water heater, new floors throughout. BONUS - incredible 3rd floor master suite! Oversized lot. Close to marinas, beaches, shopping, GS Parkway. This home won't last!!!