ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS OR BUILDERS!! Classic Victorian built in 1900 in the historic district of Tuckerton!! Blocks away from the Tuckerton Seaport, minutes to the Parkway and a short drive to the beaches of LBI & Atlantic City. Restore this historic treasure to it's original glory and make it shine. There are endless possibilities for the expansive backyard to make it the ultimate tranquil getaway. Come take a look today!!