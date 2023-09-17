Welcome to Somers Point, a small town by the bay that offers lots of amenities and activities. This delightful home in the heart of Somers Point offers four bedrooms, one full bath, two half baths, providing ample space for comfortable living. As you walk up to this home you will fall in love with the wrapped around porch. You will notice the metal roof on the porch which adds character to the front of the home. As you step inside this lovely home, you are immediately greeted by a room filled with abundant natural light in the living room. Just off the living room features a bedroom for the convenience of a bedroom on the first floor. Speaking of the kitchen, it is designed to impress. The ample cabinet space ensures that you have more than enough room to store your kitchen essentials. The design of the kitchen includes farmhouse sink, spacious counter space, and stainless-steel appliances. The family room in this home exhibits plenty of natural light and is oversized. Complete with a fireplace that adds warmth and charm. Off the family room is the conveniently located half bathroom. From the family room, you'll have direct access to a spacious deck and a vinyl fenced-in yard, providing a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor living. The second floor of this home offers the primary bedroom with oversized closet spaces. Also, an additional two more spacious bedrooms with easy access to the full bathroom. Let’s not forget about the finished attic that can be used for bedroom space if needed or just extra living space. There is an unfinished basement offering plenty of room for storage, the washer and dryer, and an additional half bathroom. The backyard offers a jacuzzi attached to the oversized 32 x 12 Trex deck, outdoor shower, and an adorable shed for your storage needs. One of the highlights of living in Somers Point is the nearby beach, where you can soak up the sun and enjoy the refreshing bay breeze. You can take leisurely walks or bike rides across the beautiful bridge that connects Somers Point to Ocean City. Explore the bustling Ocean City boardwalk, indulge in various water sports, or simply relax on the sandy beach. Such a great location to enjoy all year long and a must-see home.