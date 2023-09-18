The Sellers are going to put in a dining area with new kitchen floor and installing gutters! 4 bedroom, 2 bath Split Level in The Fairways. Many upgrades include: New siding, new Stack Stone, on front and side, base of the house, new front steps, new fencing on both sides in the front, new roof on shed and and a newer roof. Central Air, gas heat, replaced wood on sides and painted, new landscaping, work performed, new interior lighting throughout, six panel doors and hardware, painted rear deck, installed new pavers between deck and house, new baseboard, trim, where necessary, added, closet and window in fourth bedroom, new flooring and second-floor bathroom, new shower, fixture in upstairs bathroom and new carpet. House competely painted.