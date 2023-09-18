The Deerfield by D.R. Horton is a new construction home plan featuring 1,906 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Deerfield is everything youre looking for, without compromise! The foyer of the home opens up into a spacious, bright great room. This open concept space flows into the casual dining area and then the kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of counter space, walk-in pantry and a large, modern island. The upstairs highlights a roomy owners suite with a large walk-in closet and private bath. There are three additional bedrooms all with plenty of closet space, a hall bath and the second floor laundry room, which simplifies an everyday chore!
4 Bedroom Home in OCEAN COUNTY - $414,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
This charming, fully renovated Rancher situated in the heart of Galloway Township offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, making it an ideal f…
This beach block property is located in a highly sought-after area, just three houses away from the beach and Ventnor's famous boardwalk. The …
Iconic luxury living abounds in this exquisite luxury estate. Where you and your guests will enjoy the spectacular Private Beach and amazing O…
**WINTER RENTAL** Prime location. Very nice duplex upper unit in great northend neighborhood close to everything,1/2 block to beach on one of …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE