Welcome to Beautiful Northfield NJ where your dream home awaits you. This ready to move in beautiful renovated house sits on a Corner lot Adjacent to the bay on a quiet street right next to Margate ,Ocean city ,and shore access points . It’s a short walk down the street to the Famous Venturas offshore Italian restaurant. This home Boasts 4 Spacious bedrooms with a possible 5th or office space. It Has 3 Full baths with a large fully upgraded master Bathroom. It also has a full basement, sunroom with pool access ,2 car garage and a large in-ground pool. This home features an open concept design perfect for any family and ready for any occasions or events. It has a complete upgraded kitchen with Black granite counter tops along with brand new Smart technology stainless steel Samsung appliances. This Home is a Must See and will Not last Long. Thanks for viewing