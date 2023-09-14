Welcome Home to Your Perfect September Rental located in the Highly Sought After ABC STREETS, right in the Heart of Margate! This FABULOUS Beach House features a Roomy front porch with plenty of outdoor furniture for you and your guests to relax and feel the ocean breeze or for enjoying your morning coffee or a sunset cocktail. Inside, you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, plus 2 Separate Den's to Relax with Family and Friends or Chill Out and Enjoy the Large screen TV's. Each bedroom is tastefully decorated and comes with comfortable beds ensuring a good night's sleep after a day of fun in the sun. The living area is bright and airy, with large windows that offer plenty of sunshine. It is also equipped with a flat-screen TV. The fully equipped kitchen features all the necessary appliances and utensils to prepare your favorite meals. This rental also boasts plenty of parking, making it easy for you and your guests to come and go as you please. Plus, all of the outdoor furniture is brand new, ensuring your comfort and enjoyment during your stay. The home features an enclosed outdoor shower plus plenty of space in the shed to store all your beach toys. Located 2 Blocks to the Beach puts you steps away from the sand and surf, as well as all the shops, Best restaurants, and attractions that Margate and Ventnor has to offer. Hurry and Grab this Ideal Rental Before it's Gone!! September 5 - October 5 Dogs will be Considered.