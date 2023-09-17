Completely remodeled home in prestigious Parkway section of Margate - a true hidden gem newly offered for rental 2024! This stunning home offers a plethora of upgrades and a prime location! This home oozes charm inside and out. Step inside from the quintessential front porch to discover a top-to-bottom renovation that will leave you in awe. The first floor welcomes you with beautiful hardwood floors and an open floor plan. The spacious living room features a gas log fireplace, creating a cozy ambiance. Adjacent to the living room is a dining area, perfect for entertaining guests, along with a powder room for added convenience. The remodeled kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with butcher block countertops and an abundance of storage space. Adding to the versatility of the floor plan is a den with a bar, which also includes another powder room, offering extra flexibility for entertaining guests. On the second floor, you will find four generously sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The primary bedroom includes a beautiful ensuite bathroom, adding a touch of luxury. Three additional well-appointed bedrooms and a shared full bath complete the second floor. A game room with a ping pong table on this level grants access to a deck, providing a picturesque spot to savor breathtaking sunsets. Outside, a spacious back patio awaits, complemented by an expansive backyard featuring a firepit and barbecue area. This outdoor space is perfect for hosting gatherings and enjoying outdoor activities. For added convenience, a storage shed dedicated to beach gear and an outdoor shower are provided. Location is key, and this home delivers! Situated in the desirable Parkway section of Margate, you'll have easy access to all the amenities this charming area has to offer. Take a short stroll to the beach, playground, tennis and basketball courts, baseball fields, shopping, and a variety of restaurants. Don't miss this opportunity to be the first to stay in a truly remarkable home that combines modern upgrades with a coveted location. Get ready to call this home this summer and experience the Margate beach lifestyle today! Full summer season rental offered for $60K.