COME ENJOY THIS NEWLY RENOVATED 2024 RENTAL!!!!! This 2-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, open living room with captivating bay window and a generous dining area! Kitchen completely redone with all new stainless steel appliances. Laundry/mud room and two bedrooms on the first floor and a full bathroom entirely remodeled. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms, full bath also updated, and a great sitting area or den! Massive front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Located first block North. Just steps to Bocca, Hot Bagels, Starbucks, Casels, and more!!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $30,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make the most of Winter 2023-24 by indulging in this charming Margate beach bungalow, available from September to May! This delightful 3-bedro…
This charming, fully renovated Rancher situated in the heart of Galloway Township offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, making it an ideal f…
Majestic, Romantic, Spectacular, and Grand Waterfront Equestrian Estate! Embrace the vision as you enter the site of this absolutely delightfu…
This beach block property is located in a highly sought-after area, just three houses away from the beach and Ventnor's famous boardwalk. The …
Welcome to Egg Harbor River Resort! This well-maintained partially furnished unit is your ideal seasonal escape, conveniently close to Atlanti…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE