This summer rental is located on one of the most beautiful tree lined Parkway Section blocks and will make you fall in love from the moment you arrive. Enjoy the summer breeze from the spacious front porch. The backyard offers plenty of space to entertain and relax after a long day at the beach. Home has outside shower and driveway which will fit 2-3 cars. There is a bedroom on the first floor with a half bath and 3 additional bedrooms on second floor with full bath. Just a few blocks from Beach and Margate's Amherst restaurants! Includes pillows, sheets, comforters, bath towels, beach towels, 2 bikes, 4 beach chairs, 4 beach tags, 3 Smart TVs Small pets only Check in/out 12pm Available 7/1/24-7/31/24