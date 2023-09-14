GORGEOUS WINTER RENTAL IN A FABULOUS LOCATION JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Incredible outdoor space from multiple porches! Beautifully decorated 4 Bedroom, 3 full bath, beautiful Brazilian cherry hardwoods, den with separate entrance perfect for in-laws or guests, large living room, dining room with built-in bar area and so much more. SPACIOUS LIVING ALL ON ONE FLOOR!! Master-suite with newer bath. Eat-in kitchen and full sized laundry/mud room. Outdoor shower, garage, off-street parking, and newer porch recently built with retractable awning with lights!! Just a couple blocks to Casel's, Dino's, shopping, Hot Bagel's and more! Walk everywhere.
