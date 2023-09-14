COME ENJOY THIS NEWLY RENOVATED September 2024 RENTAL!!!!! This 2-story home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood floors, open living room with captivating bay window and a generous dining area! Kitchen completely redone with all new stainless steel appliances. Laundry/mud room and two bedrooms on the first floor and a full bathroom entirely remodeled. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms, full bath also updated, and a great sitting area or den! Massive front porch to enjoy your morning coffee. Located first block North. Just steps to Bocca, Hot Bagels, Starbucks, Casels, and more!!
4 Bedroom Home in Margate - $10,000
