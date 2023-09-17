LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This home occupies a prime corner lot within the esteemed Parkway section of Margate. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is gracefully situated along a wide, charming tree-lined street. Upon entering, you'll step into a bright living room featuring a cozy fireplace and beautifully maintained hardwood floors that stretch throughout the home. Adjacent to this, you'll discover a delightful sunroom boasting an abundance of windows that flood the space with natural sunlight. The dining room seamlessly flows into the kitchen, offering easy access to the utility/laundry room, which in turn leads you outside to the fenced backyard and detached garage. The main floor also accommodates a bedroom and a convenient powder room. Ascending to the upper level, you'll find a generously sized primary suite complete with its own ensuite bathroom and a private deck. Additionally, two more spacious bedrooms share a well-appointed hall bathroom. With just a mere 4 blocks separating you from the beach and a central location that places you within easy reach of all Margate's shops and restaurants, this is an opportunity you won't want to let slip by. Make this splendid residence your very own!