Bring your toolbelt to this great property located in Galloway that offers a spacious living experience. With four bedrooms and three and a half baths, this home provides ample space for a large family or guests. The house sits on a serene three-acre lot, surrounded by private wooded areas, providing a peaceful and secluded atmosphere. The total living area spans an impressive 3,232 square feet, offering plenty of room for everyone. The primary bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor, providing easy access and privacy. Additionally, there is a finished attic that could potentially be used as a fifth bedroom, providing even more flexibility. The home boasts an inground pool, perfect for cooling off on hot summer days or for hosting poolside gatherings. For those with a love for horses, there are horse stables on the property, allowing for easy horse ownership and care. Car enthusiasts will also appreciate the garages on this property. There is a three-car detached garage with an office upstairs, perfect for those who work from home or need a dedicated workspace. In addition, there is a two-car attached garage, ensuring plenty of parking and storage options. Inside the home, you'll find a large living area, ideal for entertaining or family gatherings. The living area features a fireplace with a wood stove, providing a cozy and warm atmosphere during the colder months. Overall, this four-bedroom, three and a half bath home offers a combination of privacy and ample space. The home holds so much potential with its outdoor amenities, including an inground pool and horse stables, along with its spacious interior and convenient location in Port Republic, this property is sure to impress once restored back to its glory!