Welcome to paradise! Gracious country home wows you from the minute you drive up to the 90 ft porch overlooking lush landscaping. The perfect spot to enjoy your morning coffee. Gleaming cherry hardwood flooring and soaring ceilings greet you as you enter the front door to main living area. Spacious gourmet kitchen, family room with stone fireplace, ample storage and the perfect space for entertaining. Split design features plenty of privacy for the owners in their own En-suite with sliding door out to rear porch & swimming pool. The owners bath is stunning from the steam & jetted custom shower to the oversized tub. Good sized additional bedrooms with a large bathroom. Basement features two rooms that could be in home office, gym or more bedrooms as well as large secondary family flex area and bathroom. The unfinished portion of basement is large enough for whatever use you need-au pair area, in law suite-home gym, the possibilities are endless. The home has been framed out for a large upstairs. As you climb the stairs up on & then look to the left at the over garage office space! Potential to double the sq footage of your already large home nestled in the trees and yet deceptively close to shopping, major roadways, AC casinos and coveted beaches at the Shore. The 3+ car garage is perfect for contractors, landscapers, or any home based business. The garage also features bath & office space. Public water & sewage but smartly there is well water for the sprinklers' system. The heated pool, tiki bar, 65 ft back porch & firepit are just a few more of the outdoor features on this "estate style" property featuring 4.86 acres of peace and quiet!