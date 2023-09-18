Step into your new home on Copper Ridge! This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom residence exudes charm and comfort. With a spacious living area, large kitchen, and a stunning backyard featuring a heated pool and deck, this home is designed for hosting and relaxation. The first floor boasts a full bath, perfect for guests. The primary bedroom offers a generous closet and an en-suite bathroom. All bedrooms are spacious and recently painted. Partially finished basement gives house extra storage. Landscaping is effortlessly maintained with a sprinkler system, and a one-car garage with ample storage adds convenience. Enjoy easy access to major highways, a short drive to casinos, beach and boardwalk. Call today this won't last!