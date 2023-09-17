This listing presents an excellent opportunity! Located at 1516 Somers Point Rd, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234, this house features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Please be aware that the property is being sold strictly "AS IS".
