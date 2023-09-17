Fully remodeled, like new construction home in the Beesley's Point section of Upper Twp. This 1930's cottage has been renovated from the ground up. New Roof, new Septic, new Electric, Upgraded windows, Brand new kitchens and Baths, new flooring upstairs and down, new dual zoned heat and A/C, new hot water heater and the list goes on. The charm you look for in an old cottage has not been lost either. The original fireplace has been reimagined with a modern electric insert. The solid paneled interior doors have been refinished to their original glory. The bright window filled sunroom gives you additional living space to the already large main room. Two Bedrooms and a full bath are just down the hall from the all new kitchen with matching stainless appliances. Upstairs you have an additional bedroom, attic space, the laundry room/half bath and the all new master bedroom with an ensuite bath. Not to be overlooked is the private balcony just off the master where you can enjoy some tranquility overlooking the large backyard. All of this and just a stones throw from Ocean City's world famous beaches and boardwalk as well as Upper Twp's Great Egg Harbor Bay beach, bars and restaurants.