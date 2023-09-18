The Durham by D.R. Horton is a stunning new construction home plan featuring 1,906 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage. The Durham gives you the features youre looking for at the price you want! Youll immediately feel at home as you enter into the spacious family room. This living space flows nicely into the dining area and then kitchen, which highlights a large, modern island. Upstairs, the four bedrooms provide enough space for everyone, and the second floor laundry room simplifies an everyday chore!