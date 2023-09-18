Renovated 4 Cozy bedrooms, 1.5 Bath, 2 story Single Family Home in the heart of Atlantic City. Close to School, Casinos, Beach and Shopping Area. Central Air. Fenced Backyard for privacy which have access from the house and the side alley. Deck off the 2nd floor. Steel Security doors on the front and the rear. Bilco door for the Basement. Plenty of street parking. Low Texas, Easy to show. Call today for Showing. More pictures to follow.
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $189,000
