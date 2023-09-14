NO PETS permitted! No Smoking permitted indoors, LEASE BUY WILL BE considered. Property was built in 1900 - 10 years after Atlantic City was founded. Home is one of Atlantic City's original Victorian homes. 2 blocks to Boardwalk and beach........... Location, Location, Location makes this property very desirable. Sky scraper views and surrounded by multi million dollar possibilities. If your credit score is less than 700..don't waste your time!!!!!! Rent is reduced to 1,600.00 per month with lease buy consideration. Especially for tenants paying 12 months rent in advance. Call John Moscony Sr at: cell 609 703 3097 - leave text message / e mail: Numberonerealty@aol.com Qualification income must be supported by current and previous IRS tax return Credit score proof must be submitted before showings are arranged Owner prepares all lease documents. Escrow monies held by Owner
4 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,600
