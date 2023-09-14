This beach block property is located in a highly sought-after area, just three houses away from the beach and Ventnor's famous boardwalk. The location offers a peaceful and relaxing environment with the soothing sound of the ocean and refreshing sea breeze. The house itself is a beautiful brick colonial with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features a formal dining room, a spacious den with a powder room, and an oversized living room that can accommodate the whole family. The kitchen has been updated and there is a separate laundry room for convenience. Upstairs, the master suite includes a king bed and a private bathroom. The second bedroom has a queen bed and is located next to a full bathroom in the hallway. Additionally, there is a deck off the third bedroom that offers water views and additional outdoor space to enjoy the salt air. Parking is available in the driveway, and everything you need is within walking distance. You can easily access nearby shops and restaurants such as Hannah G's, Waterdog, and 7311 Cafe. This rare opportunity to rent this beachfront property FULL SUMMER 2024 is sure to go quickly, so don't hesitate and Call Audrey Panitch 267.250.8224