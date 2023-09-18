This single-family ranch-style home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Entering from the front porch area into the open living space you will see the hardwood floors throughout the main living area. Through the living area you will enter into the spacious dining and kitchen area. Off the kitchen you will notice a large utility/ laundry room with another full bathroom. Three spacious bedrooms will be located down the hall to the right as well as another full bathroom. Located in the most desirable part of Ventnor Heights this property is just a short drive away from the beautiful beaches, shopping, dining, and all entertainment options.
3 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $409,900
