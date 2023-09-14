A semi private cul-de-sac street with breath taking bay views. This 3-bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms has an open floor plan. Located 3.5 walkable blocks from the beach., not to mention across from the Newport Marina... you can literally walk to your boat! Cheerful sun-room that leads into a large open living room that leads you into a large dining room area, and updated large kitchen. Ground Floor also has a full bathroom with standup shower. Private backyard plenty of room for your BBQ and events. This Charming House sleeps 8 guests. Primary Bedroom has a Queen-Sized mattress with 1 set up of bunk-beds. The middle room has a Full sized bunk-bed over a twin, spacious and full of sun. The 3rd bedroom is private with a brand-new twin mattress, dresser and closet. Large bathroom with tub located on the 2nd floor. Ground floor bathroom with stand-up shower on the main-level. The back yard has a shed perfect for your additional storage needs, along with patio furniture. Located in the heart of Ventnor City, this 100 year old property is located within blocks of Santucci's, Agnes Cafe, Velo Cafe, Dunkin Donut's and Ventnor City Farmers Market. You will not go hungry. Enjoy your days located with-in blocks of the best restaurant and best beach blocks in Ventnor City! Avaiable 8/1/24-9/5/24