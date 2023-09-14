Adorable Somers Point Rancher located steps away from the Bike Path, across the street from the Dawes Ave School and near all that Somers Point has to offer! Large and charming living room with brick fireplace, Dining area with bay window and the Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space! There are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom in nice condition. The wood floors have been redone and are beautiful! Plenty of closets and 2 sheds on the property! (The plastic one will not stay). The front deck is plenty large and there is a generous back yard! Off street parking too!
3 Bedroom Home in Somers Point - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
Make the most of Winter 2023-24 by indulging in this charming Margate beach bungalow, available from September to May! This delightful 3-bedro…
Majestic, Romantic, Spectacular, and Grand Waterfront Equestrian Estate! Embrace the vision as you enter the site of this absolutely delightfu…
ATTENTION ALL INVESTORS OR BUILDERS!! Classic Victorian built in 1900 in the historic district of Tuckerton!! Blocks away from the Tuckerton S…
Welcome to Egg Harbor River Resort! This well-maintained partially furnished unit is your ideal seasonal escape, conveniently close to Atlanti…
Welcome to this beautifully maintained Gurwicz Fairway Model with 3 Bedrooms (office-possible 4th bedroom) and 2.5 Bath Ranch. This home featu…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE