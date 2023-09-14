Adorable Somers Point Rancher located steps away from the Bike Path, across the street from the Dawes Ave School and near all that Somers Point has to offer! Large and charming living room with brick fireplace, Dining area with bay window and the Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space! There are 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom in nice condition. The wood floors have been redone and are beautiful! Plenty of closets and 2 sheds on the property! (The plastic one will not stay). The front deck is plenty large and there is a generous back yard! Off street parking too!