THIS IS A WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2023 THRU MAY 15, 2024. Prime location. Very nice 3BR 1 Bath duplex upper unit in great northend neighborhood close to everything,1/2 block to beach on one of best streets at North End. Galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, ceiling fans, wireless internet, laundry room/sun porch with full size W/D. Outdoor shower (seasonal), rear deck; elevated front porch. Quiet neighborhood, great street and neighbors. No Pets. No smoking anywhere on property. Garage space available for limited storage (bikes, etc.). On street parking readily available in front of unit during winter season. Driveway for loading and unloading only. Rent includes full cable and wifi ($245/mo) paid by landlord.
3 Bedroom Home in Ocean City - $1,495
