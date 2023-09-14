**WINTER RENTAL** Prime location. Very nice duplex upper unit in great northend neighborhood close to everything,1/2 block to beach on one of best streets at North End. Galley style kitchen, stainless steel appliances, hard wood floors, ceiling fans, wireless internet, LCD TVs/cable in BRs, 37 inch smart HDTV in LR, laundry room/sun porch with full size W/D. Outdoor shower (seasonal) rear deck & elevated front porch. Quiet neighborhood, on street parking. Space available in garage for storage of bikes, etc. Tenant pays utilities, gas, electric and water, landlord pays full service cable and wifi. Winter rental available October 2, 2023 through May 15, 2024. No pets, no smoking anywhere on property.