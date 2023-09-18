Welcome to your dream home at 33 E. Rosedale Avenue, a meticulously renovated 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom residence nestled in the heart of Northfield, New Jersey. With its modern amenities, tasteful upgrades, and a convenient location, this property offers a perfect blend of comfort and style for today's discerning homeowner. From top to bottom, you'll find modern touches that enhance both aesthetics and functionality including new HVAC and a new tankless gas hot water heater. The flowing floor plan has a main living, dining and kitchen area featuring brand-new stainless-steel appliances, butcher block countertops, ample cabinetry, and a stylish backsplash. The generous living room welcomes you with a warm and inviting atmosphere with a built-in modern electric fireplace. Gorgeous restored hardwood flooring throughout adds an elegant touch to every room while making maintenance a breeze. Step outside onto your awning covered front porch or out into the peaceful and serene fenced in backyard with patio and gazebo. The one car garage provides enclosed parking for your vehicle and additional storage space with a new remote garage door opener. New custom blinds and awnings included. Located on a prestigious tree-lined street on the bayside of Shore Road with easy access to schools, parks, shopping, dining, and all the amenities the area has to offer. Plus, it's just a short drive across the causeway to the beautiful beaches and entertainment options in nearby Margate & Atlantic City. Call now for more details on this home fit for your primary or secondary home needs.