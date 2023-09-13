Welcome HOME! Looking for a quiet, serene, private property nestled on a cozy 9.35+/- acres? Look no further!! Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom/2.5 bath bi-level home, with laminated flooring throughout open concept dining and living area, spacious kitchen and three large bedrooms with two full bathrooms. The lower level can be used as another living room, den or play room. The extra-large deck is a great feature for outdoor entertaining and enjoying the peaceful surroundings. Conveniently, located near the AC expressway, local resturants, shopping and less than a 30-minute drive from local beaches.