This completely renovated well appointed second floor apartment is situated in the heart of Margate! Just one block to the beach and steps away from the best dining, shops, and entertainment. This well appointed unit includes three spacious bedrooms, two full bathrooms, dining area as well as a separate utility room. Deck off kitchen for outdoor entertaining! This beautifully kept apartment is extremely convenient and it ensures that you never have to move your car...come enjoy the June in Margate