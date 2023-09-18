Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Galloway! This beautiful 3-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom residence is the epitome of comfort and style. Enjoy the convenience of the oversized Master Suite, updated Master Bath and large Walk-in Closet on the First Floor, along with the Laundry Room. Open Kitchen area with Newer Stainless Steel Appliances that sits next to one Living Room Area. Cathedral Ceilings throughout. The Loft that overlooks the Dining Room is perfect for an at home office! Two other bedrooms have a Jack and Jill set up, sharing the second Full Bathroom. Full Basement, ready for you to create another hang out area! 2 Car Attached Garage. HVAC 2 years old!! The fenced in back yard with a fire pit is perfect for your outdoor Barbecues! Conveniently located minutes away from the Parkway. Come take a look at this one!