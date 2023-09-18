This lovely two-story home in a well-established neighborhood has a lot to offer! The open floor plan boasts a spacious, entertainer's style kitchen with an abundance of white cabinets, large pantry and new GE slate grey appliances. The family room with vaulted ceiling is open to the kitchen and provides access to the backyard through a new sliding glass door. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet. The master suite has a large private bath. Walk-in attic space and two car garage provide ample storage space. White Vinyl fenced-in backyard with outdoor shower. Recently replaced gas heat and central air. Conveniently located near Stockton University, Mainland Hospital, and the Garden State Parkway, this home offers easy access for commuting. Professional pictures coming soon!