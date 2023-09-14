This charming, fully renovated Rancher situated in the heart of Galloway Township offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, making it an ideal family home. Recently updated with fresh paint, new laminated flooring, a modern kitchen, and a brand-new deck, this property exudes a fresh and inviting ambiance. The highlight of the living space is a wood-burning double-sided fireplace, providing warmth and comfort during chilly days. The primary bedroom, located on the right side of the house, features an en-suite master bathroom for added convenience. An unfinished basement for additional storage space. Sitting on a spacious 2.35-acre lot, the property boasts a large private backyard, perfect for outdoor activities, and a horseshoe driveway for ample parking. Its central location means you're just a stone's throw away from shopping centers, restaurants, major roads, and highways. Utilities are, with the landlord covering up to $1,500 of heating oil and sewer costs. Tenants are responsible for electricity, water, and any excess heating oil expenses. To secure this wonderful home, a first-month rent payment and a month and a half security deposit are required upon lease signing. Prospective tenants should have a credit score of 700+ and complete a thorough application process. Don't miss the opportunity to make this beautifully updated Rancher your next rental.