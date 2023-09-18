Welcome to your Eden near the Shore! Need to park your boat, RV and jet skis? Plenty of room, as well as ample car parking, including a 2-car attached garage with workbench and storage! Even your motorcycle will fit in the detached shed. Several marinas and boat ramps are within close reach here in Egg Harbor Township, as well as numerous golf courses. Ballamor is less than 1 mile away! Ocean City and Somers Point are a quick ride, as is Atlantic City. Situated on 1 private acre, this ranch-style home was originally built in the late 1950's, with many modern amenities added since. The open floor plan lets you easily entertain from the gourmet kitchen, featuring stainless appliances, including a Fisher and Paykel double wall oven and stovetop, custom birch ForeverMark Shakertown cabinetry and granite countertops. Radiant heat warms the floors. There is some original hardwood. And, for those chilly nights, 2 woodstoves will keep you cozy in the livingroom and garage. Enjoy your walk-in closet and attached bath in the huge primary suite. As for outdoor entertaining, the expansive deck and patio are ready for the BBQ! Since 2019, the following have been upgraded: septic system, switches and outlets, lighting and ceiling fans, roof, gutter guards, asphalt driveway, hot water /heat boiler, well bladder and pressure tank, primary bedroom bath remodel, water softener system, washer/dryer, whole-house natural gas generator, patio, dishwasher, and fresh paint. Easy tp show--set up your appointment today!