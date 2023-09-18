** Modern Comfort: Your Ideal Home Awaits** Discover this 3-story beauty, offering 2,500 sq ft of luxurious living space. This home effortlessly blends modern convenience with timeless charm. **Key Features:** * **Open Floorplan:** The main level welcomes gatherings and relaxation, seamlessly flowing from room to room. * **Gourmet Kitchen:** A chef's dream with a spacious center island, making cooking and entertaining a delight. * **Morning Room:** A sunny spot to enjoy your morning coffee. * **Outdoor Retreat:** A private concrete patio, perfect for dining and relaxation, and a fenced backyard for added privacy. * **Modern Touches:** Newer appliances, remote blinds, and seamless indoor-outdoor living with a sliding door. * **Garage Convenience:** An attached garage for secure parking and storage. Don't miss this opportunity to call this stylish house your home. Schedule a viewing today and experience elegance and comfort in perfect harmony. Photo's to be added shortly! OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/17/23 1PM-3PM